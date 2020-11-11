man shot

Man killed in shooting in Fayetteville convenience store parking lot; police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was shot in a convenience store parking lot Tuesday night.

Officials said the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Murchison Road in the Quick 'n Go Tobacco Store parking lot.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Fayetteville police said the shooting is not related to the recent trend in violent robberies.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random and that there was a disturbance prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective Nevitt at (910) 703-3499.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilledeadly shootingfatal shootinghomicide investigationfayettevilleman shot
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN SHOT
Teen killed in Durham drive-by shooting
Woman charged in deadly Raleigh shooting
Man seriously injured in Fayetteville carjacking, police say
2 arrested after shooting in Raleigh that left 3 injured, 1 dead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indoor-gathering limit moves back to 10 people as COVID-19 spikes
Cunningham concedes Senate race to Sen. Tillis
Consultants weigh in on RPD actions during George Floyd protests
Family battles to get Clinton bridge named after fallen officer
NC restaurants can apply for $20K in rent, mortgage relief
Election officials investigate thousands of provisional ballots
Black Triangle students, faculty feel left out: UNC racial equity report
Show More
WCPSS board discusses success, struggles with in-person learning
1898 Wilmington massacre is focus of documentary, online discussion
Hundreds of murder hornet specimens found in nest last month
Cardiologist: Election stress is real and can be deadly
ELECTION UPDATE: The latest on ballot counting in NC
More TOP STORIES News