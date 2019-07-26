Man shot, killed in woods behind bus stop in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Fayetteville.

According to Fayetteville Police Department, officers received a call about shots being fired off Murchison Road near Jasper Street.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a man in the woods behind a bus stop.



No further details about the victim or possible suspects have been released.

Fayetteville Police Department did say CrimeStoppers was offering a $1,000 reward for information in the case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillehomicideshooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tricky new iPhone scam can fool even the most tech savvy
Pink Lady Bandit robs North Carolina bank
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to NC water park
Raleigh company uses magnets to make clothes anyone can wear
Mom who dropped baby during fight lied to officers: police
2nd suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 21-year-old Domino's delivery driver
Photo of armed students at Emmett Till sign is investigated
Show More
Texas man proposes to girlfriend with elaborate bike route
U.S. fertility rate falls to record low
Push to change date of Halloween picks up steam
'Hero' of UNC scandal speaks at DC forum on paying college athletes
New apartments, shopping center planned for Olde Towne site in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News