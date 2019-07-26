Man shot, killed in woods behind bus stop in Fayetteville

Here’s a look at the scene. Police have a bus stop blocked off with crime scene tape. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/oziKXukDoF — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) July 26, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Fayetteville.According to Fayetteville Police Department, officers received a call about shots being fired off Murchison Road near Jasper Street.When officers arrived, they found the body of a man in the woods behind a bus stop.No further details about the victim or possible suspects have been released.Fayetteville Police Department did say CrimeStoppers was offering a $1,000 reward for information in the case.