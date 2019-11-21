death investigation

$5K reward offered for info in case of man shot multiple times in Orange County yard

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man died in a yard after being shot multiple times Wednesday morning, according to Orange County Sheriff's Office.

It happened in the 2600 block of Coleman Loop Road around 11:30 a.m.

A nearby resident found a man lying in the yard and called 911.



Investigators later identified the man as James Otis Kithcart, 62. He was shot multiple times.

Officials said one area resident reported possibly hearing gunshots just before 3:30 a.m.

"This individual is lying in his driveway with a gun at his hand and all the rounds have been fired and the rack is back-the slide is locked back which means it was fired until it was empty," said Sheriff Charles Blackwood of Orange County. "There are multiple gun shells, gun cartridges, empty shell casings around his body-he had multiple bullet entries into his body so there was an apparent gun battle."



Anyone with any information is asked to call lead investigators Dylan Hendricks at (919) 245-2951. A $5,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
