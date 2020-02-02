man shot

Man shot multiple times on I-440 eastbound; Raleigh police investigating

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man walked into WakeMed with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning.

Authorities said the man walked into the hospital just before 3 a.m. following a shooting on I-440 eastbound near Capital Blvd.

The injuries are non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
