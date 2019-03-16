man shot

Raleigh police looking for suspect after man shot near Glenwood South

Raleigh police are looking for a suspect who shot a man near Glenwood South Saturday morning.

According to officials, it happened around 2 a.m. at the corner of West Street and North Street.

According to officials, it happened around 2 a.m. at the corner of West Street and North Street.

The victim, a 23-year-old male, was found in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound, according to police.

The victim was taken to WakeMed for treatment.
