Raleigh police looking for suspect after man shot near Glenwood South

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are looking for a suspect who shot a man near Glenwood South Saturday morning.According to officials, it happened around 2 a.m. at the corner of West Street and North Street.The victim, a 23-year-old male, was found in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound, according to police.The victim was taken to WakeMed for treatment.