Man shot near Milburnie Road Apartments in Raleigh

Still a very active scene near Milburnie and Gibney in east Raleigh. Police tell me a man was shot here just before midnight but they still have a lot of questions. I’ll tell you why this morning on #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/aOc9PB8j1W — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) March 22, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured near an east Raleigh apartment complex.The shooting happened just before midnight near the intersection of Milburnie Road and Gibney Drive.When officers arrived, they found a male victim who was later transported to WakeMed.The victim still has not been identified and the extent of his injuries are unknown.Police do not have any information on the suspect at this time.