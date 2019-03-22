Crime & Safety

Man shot near Milburnie Road Apartments in Raleigh

Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured near an east Raleigh apartment complex.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured near an east Raleigh apartment complex.

The shooting happened just before midnight near the intersection of Milburnie Road and Gibney Drive.



When officers arrived, they found a male victim who was later transported to WakeMed.

The victim still has not been identified and the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Police do not have any information on the suspect at this time.
