Man shot near Raleigh apartment complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man is in the hospital after police said he was shot Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Fox Ridge Manor Road.



The unidentified man was taken to WakeMed where he is said to be in fair condition.

Police have yet to release details surrounding the shooting.
