Man shot near Raleigh apartment complex

Just got on scene of this shooting in southeast raleigh. No info from @raleighpolice just yet but neighbor tells me he heard 4-5 gunshots at about 1110 here at fox ridge manor apts. #ABC11 we’ll be following all night long pic.twitter.com/xD4WJTTgoc — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 4, 2018

A man is in the hospital after police said he was shot Tuesday evening.The incident happened around 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Fox Ridge Manor Road.The unidentified man was taken to WakeMed where he is said to be in fair condition.Police have yet to release details surrounding the shooting.