Man shot near Poe Elementary School

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot near a Raleigh elementary school.The incident happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood on Peyton Street near Poe Elementary School.The unidentified man was taken to the hospital.Officers said his injuries are non-life-threatening.No other details or information about the shooter have been released.