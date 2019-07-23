Man shot near Poe Elementary School

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot near a Raleigh elementary school.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood on Peyton Street near Poe Elementary School.



The unidentified man was taken to the hospital.

Officers said his injuries are non-life-threatening.

No other details or information about the shooter have been released.
