Man shot near Poe Elementary School

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood on Peyton Street near Poe Elementary School.
#BREAKING @raleighpolice investigate a shooting at Nelson St & Peyton St, at a home near Poe Elementary. Victim is a man, transported to the hospital. Police say he’s expected to recover. No word yet on any suspects or a motive. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/LYEuOsmA6N— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) July 23, 2019
The unidentified man was taken to the hospital.
Officers said his injuries are non-life-threatening.
No other details or information about the shooter have been released.