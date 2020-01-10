Man shot near Subway restaurant in Tarboro, suspect in custody: Police

TARBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot in front of a Subway restaurant in Tarboro overnight.

Police found a man with several gunshot wounds near the business at 1108 Western Boulevard just after 9 p.m. Thursday. The man was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital.

Officers found a suspect and took the person into custody.

Police believe the shooting wasn't random and is an isolated incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tarborocrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Infants' Tylenol packaging leads to $6.3 million settlement
Raleigh woman sues Snapchat, Tinder, claims companies helped hide evidence of her rape
Ft. Bragg offers resources for military families during deployment
'Bad wig bandit' on FBI Most Wanted List for NC robberies
Durham police cruiser involved in crash
2020 DHA budget suggests McDougald Terrace maintenance cuts
Suspects sought after shots fired in Apex Walmart parking lot
Show More
NC seafood company falsely relabels product
3 infant deaths at McDougald Terrace not carbon monoxide-related
Residents wary after animal trap set up in Raleigh neighborhood
Hope Mills residents rally to save parish house despite demolition
House approves measure to restrain Trump's actions against Iran
More TOP STORIES News