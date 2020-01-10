TARBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot in front of a Subway restaurant in Tarboro overnight.
Police found a man with several gunshot wounds near the business at 1108 Western Boulevard just after 9 p.m. Thursday. The man was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital.
Officers found a suspect and took the person into custody.
Police believe the shooting wasn't random and is an isolated incident.
Man shot near Subway restaurant in Tarboro, suspect in custody: Police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News