Man shot on New Year's Eve at Fayetteville adult entertainment club: Police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has serious injuries after being shot at an adult entertainment club in Fayetteville on New Year's Eve.

The man was shot at Sparky's on Bragg Boulevard, according to Fayetteville Police. Authorities found him Wednesday around 2:37 a.m. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with serious injuries, then transferred to UNC-Chapel Hill.

The man was not identified.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call them at t (910) 676-2596 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.
