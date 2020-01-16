Shooting injures man outside Star Bar in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One man was shot in the parking lot outside a Raleigh bar early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened around midnight at Star Bar located on Trawick Road.
Raleigh Police Department said the victim took himself to the hospital. Details about his specific injuries have not been released.
Investigators have also not released any information about the person responsible for the shooting.
