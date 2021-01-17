man shot

Man shot overnight in northeast Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight in northeast Raleigh.

Authorities said officers responded to a shooting report in the 1600 block of North Market Drive just before 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

RPD detectives are leading a follow-up investigation and anyone with information that might assist them is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
