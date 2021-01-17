RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight in northeast Raleigh.
Authorities said officers responded to a shooting report in the 1600 block of North Market Drive just before 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to WakeMed for treatment.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
RPD detectives are leading a follow-up investigation and anyone with information that might assist them is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Man shot overnight in northeast Raleigh, police say
MAN SHOT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More