Man shot while pumping gas at Sheetz in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man pumping gas in Fuquay-Varina just before 5 a.m. Friday was approached by two men who demanded his car at gunpoint.When he refused, the 56-year-old man was shot"That's terrible. That's very scary," Morgan McCue told ABC11.The young mother said she frequents the Sheetz store at 1655 North Main St. where the shooting happened.She and a friend stopped in for a soft drink Friday afternoon but hadn't heard about the shooting."As a mom, you fear things like this happening. I do, at least. You know, random. Because you hear a lot about it in other places but not here. So it's a scary thing," she said.Police said the shooting victim's wounds were not considered life-threatening.That was a relief to McCue."It's still scary. I mean sure it makes me feel better but it's still very scary. You never know what's going to happen. It could happen anywhere to anybody at any time," she said.McCue said she would never challenge someone with a gun who wanted her car."They can have it. You know, it's dangerous," she said. "I don't want to be involved in anything. I have kids so I would definitely would like to just stay out of that."Police posted pictures taken from Sheetz surveillance video of the two male suspects.They also posted a picture of a woman they say was with them as well as a picture of a Nissan pickup the trio left in.Investigators say another customer followed the suspects until he was also shot at near Judd Parkway and Stewart Street.Fuquay-Varina's police chief Laura Fahnestock told ABC11 that it has been several years since there was a random violent crime like this in Fuquay-Varina.In fact, she noted that so far this year violent crime in the town is down 35 percent from the same period last year.McCue said that makes the crime even scarier."I haven't really heard anything about anything like this in the Fuquay area. It's really naturally a safe place. Very family friendly and young adults. There's a lot of that age group around here. So I've never heard of anything like this around this area really. But very scary," she said.Police hope someone knows something about this crime that will help them get the dangerous criminals off the streets before someone else is hurt.Police ask you to call (919) 552-3191 if you have any information.