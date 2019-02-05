Man shot while trying to attack Wilson police officers with hammer

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened in Wilson early Tuesday morning.Just before 3 a.m., two officers were in their patrol vehicles, working on reports in the parking lot of Calvary Pentecostal Church on Downing Street.Officers said they were approached by a 36-year-old man who then assaulted one of them.Reports state he then took out a hammer charges at both officers.The assaulted officer fired at the suspect, hitting him in the shoulder.The suspect was taken to Vidant Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.The officer has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.The names of the suspect and the officers are not being released at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (252) 399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.