Man slashed friend's face during fight, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was cut in the face by a friend during a fight Saturday night.

Officials said two friends were drinking and got into a fight on Lavista Court off Louisburg Road.

According to police, the fight escalated and one of them pulled out a knife and cut the other on the cheek.

Warrants have been taken out on the suspect for assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The victim was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.
