Man slashed friend's face during fight, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was cut in the face by a friend during a fight Saturday night.
Officials said two friends were drinking and got into a fight on Lavista Court off Louisburg Road.
According to police, the fight escalated and one of them pulled out a knife and cut the other on the cheek.
Warrants have been taken out on the suspect for assault with a deadly weapon, police said.
The victim was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.
