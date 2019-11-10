Man slashed friend's face during fight, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was cut in the face by a friend during a fight Saturday night.Officials said two friends were drinking and got into a fight on Lavista Court off Louisburg Road.According to police, the fight escalated and one of them pulled out a knife and cut the other on the cheek.Warrants have been taken out on the suspect for assault with a deadly weapon, police said.The victim was taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries.