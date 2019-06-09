Man slashes woman in face after asking for directions in the Bronx

THROGGS NECK, The Bronx -- Police are searching for the man who slashed a woman in the face after asking for directions in the Bronx.

The random attack happened Thursday around 2:20 p.m. next to the Target on Lafayette Avenue in Throggs Neck.

Police said the attacker approached the 28-year-old woman and asked her for directions. When she answered, he slashed her in the face then ran away.

Police said the woman needed stitches to treat the gash on her face.

The person wanted for questioning was described as a 30-to-40-year-old black man who's approximately 6 feet tall and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a button up shirt with a white and blue checkered pattern, black shorts, white knee-high socks, and a baseball cap.

Police are offering a $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

