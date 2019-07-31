Man smashes into 3 Durham businesses overnight, steals change, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officers in Durham are searching for a man accused of breaking into three businesses early Wednesday morning.

The break-ins happened around 3 a.m. on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard.

Officers said the man used a rock to shatter the front doors of Midas, Konrad Automotive and The Honey Baked Ham Company.

The owner of Konrad told ABC11's Anthony Wilson that surveillance footage caught the man inside his shop searching for valuables.



Officers told crews on scene that burglar was able to grab a few things including some change as the alarms were going off.

His identity has not been released. Those with information should call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamcrimeburglarydurham policebreak in
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Corpse flower at NC State expected to bloom Wednesday night
Elusive Emu on the loose in Orange County
Identity theft protection services may not be worth the money
Wake Schools parent sued after criticizing math curriculum
Ex-nursing student claims sexual harassment at Triangle hospitals
Chipotle guacamole is free for one day only
Boy, 10, charged with assault after classmate hit in face with ball
Show More
Parents giving up custody of kids so they can get financial aid
Raleigh woman recalls bizarre encounter with hit-and-run driver
Hoke County car crash victim leaves behind 5-year-old son
Man learns mom's body sold to military, detonated
'Bachelorette' Hannah shocks viewers with finale twist
More TOP STORIES News