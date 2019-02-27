Man sought in Durham New Year's Day double homicide caught at Mexico border

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people are charged in a double homicide on New Year's Day.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
One of the men charged in a New Year's Day double homicide in Durham was captured at the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday evening.

Jose Manuel Vargas-Regino, 20, is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of 24-year-old Murilio Zurito Domingo and 26-year-old Bertin Vasquez Mendoza.


The shooting happened New Year's Day in the 2000 block of House Avenue.

Jonathan Cabrera, 18, was also charged in the case, with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder.

He posted a $50,000 bond and was released from jail.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office, Vargas-Regino was taken into custody by field operations officers working outbound operations at the Presidio port of entry.

Authorities said Vargas-Regino was caught around 9:35 p.m. while attempting to leave the U.S. into Mexico. A search of his name came back positive in the National Crime Information Center database for an arrest warrant.

His fingerprint confirmed his identity.

Vargas-Regino has been placed in a Texas jail to await extradition.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderhomicidemexicodouble homicidedouble murderdouble shootingu.s. & worldDurhamTexas
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Major setback:' Duke says it won't back Durham-Orange light-rail project
Officials warn parents of disturbing challenge promoting youth suicide
This lake house on the N.C.-Va. border is actually not a home at all
Brushing scam: Beware of deliveries you didn't order
Brothers freed 8 years after being sent to jail over property dispute
Fists fly at buffet after long wait for crab legs
Former UNC men's basketball star leads NC's top high school team
For 100th birthday, Johnston County man hopes to see Yankees play in New York
Show More
Bald eagle nest spotted in Raleigh park
Teen video app Musical.ly agrees to $5.7 million FTC fine
Troubleshooter: Watch out for Spring Break scams
Woman leaves job as lawyer to open institute to help African American girls
McCrae Dowless arrested amid absentee ballot investigation
More News