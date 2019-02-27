Man sought in Durham New Year's Day double homicide caught at Mexico border

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --One of the men charged in a New Year's Day double homicide in Durham was captured at the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday evening.
Jose Manuel Vargas-Regino, 20, is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of 24-year-old Murilio Zurito Domingo and 26-year-old Bertin Vasquez Mendoza.
The shooting happened New Year's Day in the 2000 block of House Avenue.
Jonathan Cabrera, 18, was also charged in the case, with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder.
He posted a $50,000 bond and was released from jail.
According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office, Vargas-Regino was taken into custody by field operations officers working outbound operations at the Presidio port of entry.
Authorities said Vargas-Regino was caught around 9:35 p.m. while attempting to leave the U.S. into Mexico. A search of his name came back positive in the National Crime Information Center database for an arrest warrant.
His fingerprint confirmed his identity.
Vargas-Regino has been placed in a Texas jail to await extradition.