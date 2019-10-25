Man sought in woman's death at Fayetteville motel arrested in Asheboro

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A two-day search for a man accused of killing a woman at a Fayetteville motel ended after police arrested him in Asheboro on Friday afternoon.

Fayetteville Police said 46-year-old Phillip Jerome Little was arrested by the SBI and Fayetteville Police units for first-degree murder.

Little was taken into custody without incident. Police also found the missing dark blue 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee that he was last seen driving.



Little was identified as the suspect in the Wednesday death of Meoshia Corbett, 26, at the Travel Inn along the 300 block of N. Eastern Boulevard.

Little has been returned to Fayetteville and is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Fayetteville Police Department Homicide Detective C. Crews at (910) 751-1046 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
