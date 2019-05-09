Man stabbed at Exxon on Falls of Neuse Road

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed at an Exxon gas station on Thursday morning.The incident happened around 4 a.m. at the station on Falls of Neuse Road.After the stabbing, police surrounded and searched an apartment complex on Lakes Drive; however, they did not say how the scenes are linked.Officers did not comment on the extent of the man's injuries or about a possible suspect.