Man stabbed at Exxon on Falls of Neuse Road

EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed at an Exxon on Thursday morning.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed at an Exxon gas station on Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. at the station on Falls of Neuse Road.

After the stabbing, police surrounded and searched an apartment complex on Lakes Drive; however, they did not say how the scenes are linked.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officers did not comment on the extent of the man's injuries or about a possible suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighcrimestabbingraleigh news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver known for STAYUMBL plate has warrant out for arrest in Wake Co.
Mother gets probation after baby dies from drug-laced breast milk
Alligator seen enjoying the surf at North Carolina beach
'Magic mushrooms' decriminalized in Denver
South Korea: North Korea fires an unidentified projectile
'It's a big chance:' NC Second Chance Act passes state Senate
Authorities investigating after car crashes into Cumberland County town hall
Show More
Columbine survivor reflects on Colorado shooting, other safety concerns
'Murder your thirst': Netflix creator's Liquid Death goes viral
Mom pushes for more charges for man accused of touching young girls
Amanda Knox to return to Italy for 1st time since acquittal
City of Fayetteville to discuss preventing vape stores from operating near schools
More TOP STORIES News