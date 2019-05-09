RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed at an Exxon gas station on Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 4 a.m. at the station on Falls of Neuse Road.
After the stabbing, police surrounded and searched an apartment complex on Lakes Drive; however, they did not say how the scenes are linked.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Officers did not comment on the extent of the man's injuries or about a possible suspect.
Man stabbed at Exxon on Falls of Neuse Road
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News