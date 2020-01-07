Man steals car in Chapel Hill after another attempted carjacking, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill police are investigating a brazen carjacking on East Franklin Street.

Detectives said it happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Moments before, someone walked up to a car at North Estes Drive and East Franklin and tried to steal a car.

Police said that driver sped off and collided with another car before getting away.

"I've lived here for about four years but I grew up here," said Allison Ballew. "This is my hometown. It's usually very safe and friendly and has a small town feel to it. So it's scary to hear it happening so close to home."

Police found the stolen car in Durham on Monday. They're now trying to talk to the driver of the first car that sped off.

No identities of anyone involved in the series of events has been released just yet.
