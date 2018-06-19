Man steals truck by driving through glass doors of dealership

EMBED </>More Videos

Man steals truck by driving through plate-glass window of dealership: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 10 p.m., June 18, 2018 (WPVI)

By
BURLINGTON, N.J. --
Police said a man went to extreme measures to steal a truck from a car dealership in South Jersey and he left an expensive mess behind.

Surveillance video captured a man driving a 2017 customized Chevy Silverado through the double-paned glass door of the Burlington Chevrolet dealership over the weekend.

The truck had been in the service center of the dealership.

"The first time seeing the video is unbelievable, it's like watching a movie," said general manager John Broderick. "In 20 years, I've never had to deal with that before."

The surveillance cameras also caught the suspect on the lot, as well as breaking into the dealership.

"There were several vehicles with the keys in them in service locked inside," said Broderick. "We had a cleaning crew here which is why the alarm wasn't set. He was either very lucky or very good."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The damage was so extensive at the dealership that they had to remove the door and replace it with plywood.

And the car is not in good shape either.

Police told the management of the dealership that the suspect took officers on a ride, at some points hitting 100 mph.

"The police chased him, gave a pursuit through several different townships," said Broderick. "He went on to commit another robbery in Mt. Holly and (police) found the truck in Camden."

The crime unfolded in the overnight hours between Saturday night and Sunday morning, near Route 130 and Lawrence.

Broderick said he is working with the owners of the vehicle to replace the truck.

Burlington Chevrolet is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man caught on camera stealing the truck.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newscar theftsurveillance video
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News