Suspect in stolen ambulance leads Philadelphia police on nearly 90 minute chase

PHILADELPHIA -- A man who stole an ambulance led police on a nearly 90-minute chase after getting shot three times while trying to hit an officer on Friday night in Philadelphia.

Authorities responded to the Roosevelt Inn located on the 7400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard for a domestic disturbance incident around 9 p.m.

When medics arrived, police say the man was shirtless and became combative. That's when he jumped into the ambulance and began driving toward the police officer.

Police say the officer opened fire roughly four times, striking the suspect in the leg twice, and once in the side. The officer was hit by the ambulance but he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The man led police on a nearly two-hour chase through Northeast Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as the suspect plowed through a gas station.
At one point during the chase, officers nearly arrested the suspect but he was able to get away.

A tow truck driver even got involved, at one point, trying to collide with the ambulance driver.

Action News was there as police captured the suspect around 10:40 p.m.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say at least two police cars were damaged in the chase. No serious injures have been reported.

This story will be updated.
