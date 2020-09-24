Man injured after being struck by gunfire in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is recovering from what appears to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after being struck by a bullet late Wednesday night.Durham police said the incident happened just before 9:45 p.m. in the 400 block of East Pilot Street.The victim, who has not been named, was taken to the hospital.Police did not say if they have a suspect in custody at this time.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.