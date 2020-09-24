shooting

Man injured after being struck by gunfire in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is recovering from what appears to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after being struck by a bullet late Wednesday night.

Durham police said the incident happened just before 9:45 p.m. in the 400 block of East Pilot Street.

The victim, who has not been named, was taken to the hospital.

Police did not say if they have a suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamshootingdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Group gathers in Durham after decision in Breonna Taylor case
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
A timeline of events related to the death of Breonna Taylor
11-year-old recovering after being shot in head in Durham
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Group gathers in Durham after decision in Breonna Taylor case
At least 2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests: Police
Parents, students demand a safe reopen of Cumberland Co. schools
2 GOP members of NC State Board of Elections resign
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
Beloved Apex coach and teacher Kevin Todd dies suddenly
LIVE: Protesters take to streets after indictment in Breonna Taylor case
Show More
New DHHS HQ could be another 'jewel' in west Raleigh
New Raleigh racquet sports complex will be world's largest
Food banks and pantries see continued need during COVID-19 pandemic
Durham educator surprised with 'Teacher of the Year' award
11-year-old recovering after being shot in head in Durham
More TOP STORIES News