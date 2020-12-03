pedestrian killed

Man struck, killed in front of Fayetteville VA Medical Center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police said a man was struck and killed on Wednesday night along Ramsey Street in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police said the incident happened just before 7:40 p.m. along the 2300 block of Ramsey Street in front of the Fayetteville VA Medical Center.


Authorities have not identified the victim at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 616-1872 or Crimestoppers at (910)-483-8477.


This is a developing tory, stay with ABC11 for more details.
