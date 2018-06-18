Durham police investigating deadly hit-and-run on North Duke Street

Durham police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street at North Duke Street and Horton Road. (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street at North Duke Street and Horton Road.

Police said just after 2:30 Monday morning the man was walking across the road when an unknown driver hit him and fled the scene.

Officers are searching for a dark-colored Sedan with heavy front-end damage.

Authorities have yet to release the man's identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator G. Munter at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29409 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
