Fayetteville Police are investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a Fayetteville Cook Out restaurant Monday evening.It happened about 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Cook Out restaurant at 6903 Cliffdale Road.Officers found the victim inside of a vehicle in the rear parking lot. He was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition.The name of the victim is currently being withheld, until his immediate family has been notified.Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit are actively investigating the shooting.The investigation has preliminarily revealed that this was not a random incident.Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective T. Aughburns with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-1166 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visitingand completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.