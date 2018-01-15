Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds at Fayetteville Cook Out restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

Police found a man shot at a Cook Out in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police are investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a Fayetteville Cook Out restaurant Monday evening.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It happened about 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Cook Out restaurant at 6903 Cliffdale Road.

Police investigate at the Cookout on Monday evening.



Officers found the victim inside of a vehicle in the rear parking lot. He was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition.

The name of the victim is currently being withheld, until his immediate family has been notified.

Fayetteville Police respond to a call at the Cookout on Monday evening.



Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit are actively investigating the shooting.

The investigation has preliminarily revealed that this was not a random incident.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective T. Aughburns with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-1166 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotfayetteville newscumberland county newsFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News