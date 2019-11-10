barricaded man

Man surrenders to police after Morrisville barricade situation, officials say

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has surrendered to Morrisville police after a barricade situation Sunday morning.

It happened in the 100 block of Walnut Woods Drive Sunday morning.

Police said it began just before 8 a.m. while responding to a domestic assault call.

Officers arrived and encountered a woman who said her boyfriend came to the residence and assaulted her.

The man was barricaded in the attic of the residence and adjacent townhomes were being evacuated at this time.

Police said the man surrendered and was taken into custody just before 9:30 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morrisvillewake countybarricaded manevacuation
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BARRICADED MAN
3 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Long Beach, Calif. home
Standoff with armed man in Carrboro ends after more than 24 hours
Bite of sandwich leads man to barricade himself in home
Man barricades himself in Durham home after car crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of Raleigh shooting victim dropped off at WakeMed, police say
Family members identify woman killed in east Raleigh shooting
Man slashed friend's face during fight, Raleigh police say
Man killed in Johnston County car wreck
Second man charged in deadly Raleigh shooting
No. 4 Clemson tops NC State 55-10, wins ACC division title
Honoring veterans on the NC Capitol grounds
Show More
Police investigating crash on Raleigh greenway
Emu missing for 3 weeks found in Durham
Woman dead, 2 injured in Raleigh shooting, officials say
4 injured after couples argument leads to stabbing at Cary CinéBistro
Video appears to show Popeyes employee body slamming woman
More TOP STORIES News