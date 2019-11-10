Man surrenders to police after Morrisville barricade situation, officials say

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has surrendered to Morrisville police after a barricade situation Sunday morning.It happened in the 100 block of Walnut Woods Drive Sunday morning.Police said it began just before 8 a.m. while responding to a domestic assault call.Officers arrived and encountered a woman who said her boyfriend came to the residence and assaulted her.The man was barricaded in the attic of the residence and adjacent townhomes were being evacuated at this time.Police said the man surrendered and was taken into custody just before 9:30 a.m.