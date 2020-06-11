Man dead; suspect in custody following shooting on NC State's Centennial Campus

BREAKING: Reports of a shooting near @NCState

Women crying at the scene says a vehicle was shot at multiple times. @raleighpolice and campus police responding. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/dGtCKLhUgF — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) June 10, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed near NC State University's Centennial Campus on Wednesday evening.Just before 6:30 p.m., both Raleigh and university police responded to the shooting along the 1200 block of Main Campus Drive. Police found a man, Quinten Crawford, shot to death in the front seat of a vehicle. Officers later found Theodore Lee, who was taken into custody.Police learned an altercation between Crawford and Lee led to Lee fatally shooting Crawford, according to a release.Chopper 11 flew over the scene and spotted a black SUV with its windows shattered, as well as multiple crime scene markers.The wife of the victim, Traci Crawford, says Quinten Crawford, her husband, was there to break up a dispute between his daughter and her boyfriend."My whole world is gone. She feels responsible. We are just all heartbroken. He was everything to all of us. And he's just gone. I don't what we're going to do without him?" Crawford said. "We have 5 grandkids. He was our rock.""University should be the safest place you can be. Unfortunately, tonight, why they brought this to campus I do not know and those are answers we're still trying to get," said NC State Chief of Police Daniel House.Officials have not released the identity or the charges for the shooting suspect at this time.