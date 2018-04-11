JOHNSTON COUNTY NEWS

Man taken to hospital after tree falls on excavator in Johnston County

EMBED </>More Videos

Credit: Jason Thompson (WTVD)

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a tree fell on the excavator he was operating in Johnston County.

It happened on West Street in Smithfield.



When emergency crews arrived, they found that a pine tree had fallen on an excavator, crushing the cab.

The person inside was trapped for about 20 minutes until they were able to extricate him.

He was taken to WakeMed by EMS for treatment.

EMS is not releasing the man's name.

The North Carolina Department of Labor is investigating at the scene.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
johnston county newsJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
JOHNSTON COUNTY NEWS
NC measles outbreak: What you need to know
Trooper: Driver looking at GPS knocks down power lines on I-95
Powerful storm leaves behind damage in Johnston County
Selma police investigating after person found dead in home
Person hit by train, killed in Johnston County
More johnston county news
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News