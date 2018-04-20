Man turns himself in for 2017 homicide at Fayetteville Motel 6

EMBED </>More Videos

One man is behind bars after turning himself in for murder. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
One man is behind bars after turning himself in for the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man at a Motel 6 in Fayetteville last year.

Police said 21-year-old Elvin Morrison, of Hope Mills, turned himself in around 9 p.m.

He, along with three others, is accused of fatally shooting Calvin Louis Balckshire Jr.

The incident happened at the Motel 6 on Cedar Creek Road on Jan. 19, 2017.

READ MORE: Four charged with murder in connection to 2017 homicide at Motel 6 in Fayetteville

He was charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Cumberland County Jail under no bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingmurdercrimefayetteville newsFayettevilleFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News