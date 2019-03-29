Man under arrest in fatal stabbing of boyfriend, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man wanted in connection with the stabbing death of his boyfriend has been taken into custody, Raleigh Police said Friday.
Marcus Ni-Keith Jerkins, 24, had been sought in the stabbing of Terrell Boyette, 47.
It happened Wednesday in the 1500 block of Tivoli Court.
Boyette was found stabbed near his apartment around 2:30 a.m. He was taken to WakeMed where he died.
Those who are victims of domestic violence, or know someone who is, can reach out to The National Domestic Violence Hotline for help.
