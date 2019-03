Man under arrest in fatal stabbing of boyfriend, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man wanted in connection with the stabbing death of his boyfriend has been taken into custody, Raleigh Police said Friday.Marcus Ni-Keith Jerkins, 24, had been sought in the stabbing of Terrell Boyette, 47.It happened Wednesday in the 1500 block of Tivoli Court.Boyette was found stabbed near his apartment around 2:30 a.m. He was taken to WakeMed where he died.Those who are victims of domestic violence, or know someone who is, can reach out to The National Domestic Violence Hotline for help.