Crime & Safety

Man under arrest in fatal stabbing of boyfriend, Raleigh police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Marcus Jerkins made a court appearance Friday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man wanted in connection with the stabbing death of his boyfriend has been taken into custody, Raleigh Police said Friday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Marcus Ni-Keith Jerkins, 24, had been sought in the stabbing of Terrell Boyette, 47.

It happened Wednesday in the 1500 block of Tivoli Court.

Boyette was found stabbed near his apartment around 2:30 a.m. He was taken to WakeMed where he died.

Those who are victims of domestic violence, or know someone who is, can reach out to The National Domestic Violence Hotline for help.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyraleighcrimearrestdomestic violenceman killedstabbingraleigh newsraleigh police
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Man dies after being stabbed in neck by boyfriend, Raleigh police say
TOP STORIES
Notorious Durham murder of pregnant mother was focus of ABC's 20/20
Some parents pushing back against another class-canceling NC teacher rally
Duke tops Virginia Tech 75-73, advances to Elite Eight in NCAA Tournament
Wake County woman upset after school bus hits, kills puppy
Brentwood residents rattled by explosions during overnight military training exercise
Auburn's 3-point barrage knocks out UNC in Sweet Sixteen 97-80
Charges not certain in 5th grader's fight death: prosecutor
Show More
Teen dies of tapeworm egg infestation in brain
Raleigh neighbors swap homes and redesign bedrooms on 'Trading Spaces'
I-Team: Despite big appetite, officials warning against foods with CBD oil
Triangle Dress for Success opens gala raffle ticket sales to the public
'He was afraid for his life:' Triple murder trial wraps week with emotional testimony
More TOP STORIES News