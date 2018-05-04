Man uses fancy footwork to trip armed suspect

Man with cane trips armed suspect fleeing police

COLUMBUS, Ohio --
Police in Columbus, Ohio, have thanked a man named Bill whose "fancy footwork" helped catch a suspect running from them on April 3.

Police said Bill, who appears in footage of the incident with a walking cane, was waiting outside a library when he saw officers chasing on foot an 18-year-old armed male suspect.

Bill can be seen sticking out a leg to trip up the suspect, a move which they said "likely saved" his life.

Police recovered a Glock 9mm pistol from the suspect, who had a criminal record and, they said, "went back to jail."
