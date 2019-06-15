u.s. & world

Man wandering around in hazmat suit at night spooks Kansas neighborhood

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Neighbors in one Kansas City suburb are on edge after a man dressed in a hazmat suit was spotted wandering around their property earlier this week.

Surveillance footage obtained by local television station WDAF shows the man, dressed head-to-toe in white with a backpack, gloves and a miner's light, checking out homes in the Summerwood Estates, Polo Fields and Mills Farm neighborhoods of Overland Park.

The man was spotted ringing the doorbell of one home just after midnight before he apparently crept onto a neighbor's screened-in porch.

"Monday night, when all of this went on, my husband got up and heard something tapping, and he went downstairs," a homeowner told WDAF, adding that she and her husband found a door had been propped open and one of their basement windows had been shattered.

"Last night we went and bought a doorbell camera and cameras for the front and the back, so my husband is going to install them this weekend," she added. "We are loaded up, and we also have a security system in the house."

Neighbors who spot the man are advised to call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kansasbizarrehazmatu.s. & worldsurveillance video
U.S. & WORLD
Woman arrested in ex-lawmaker's death: Police
Target registers back online after nationwide outage
O.J. Simpson joins Twitter, plans on 'getting even'
Survey finds women prefer a 'dad bod' over six-pack abs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mebane home intruder thwarted by 11-year-old with machete walks out of hospital, sheriff says
End the Violence rally brings Charlotte students to Raleigh
Search continues for retired UNC professor who went missing in Hudson River
Sources: Lakers reach deal for Pelicans' Davis
Target registers back online after nationwide outage
Durham officials warn of possible measles exposure at school, coffee shop
Woman arrested in ex-lawmaker's death: Police
Show More
Little girl's would-be kidnapper beaten by her grandparents: police
O.J. Simpson joins Twitter, plans on 'getting even'
Survey finds women prefer a 'dad bod' over six-pack abs
'Sharks are still good people:' NC shark attack survivor 'popping' through recovery
Wake Forest High School graduation ceremony honors 2 seniors who drowned
More TOP STORIES News