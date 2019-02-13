FBI fugitive wanted in LA sex assaults killed in officer-involved shooting in Apex

Greg Alyn Carlson (FBI)

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man suspected of being an FBI Top 10 fugitive and wanted in connection with a string of violent sexual assaults in California was killed Wednesday in an officer-involved shooting in Apex.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

At a news conference in California, FBI officials said 47-year-old Greg Alyn Carlson was shot and killed during an altercation with authorities at an Apex motel.

The FBI and Apex Police went to check out a tip that the suspect was staying at the Woodspring Suites at 901 Lufkin Road.

During the arrest attempt, authorities said Carlson, who was armed, was shot and killed.

Carlson, who was originally from Washington, D.C., was suspected of committing burglary on July 13, 2017, and attempting to rape a woman while using a weapon, KABC reported. An arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 3, and three days later he was charged with burglary, assault with intent to commit rape and assault with a deadly weapon.

He posted a $1 million bond that was secured with his mother's home. Authorities said he then fled to a family home in South Carolina, where he again fled with a gun, rental car and cash.

Authorities said he indicated he would not return to Los Angeles to face prosecution. He was last spotted in South Carolina in November.

Investigators said that Carlson may have been responsible for other sexual assaults in the Los Angeles area.

An FBI spokesperson told ABC11 it is not yet known whether Carlson may have committed similar crimes in the Carolinas.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultburglaryFBImost wantedrewardattempted rapeu.s. & worldofficer-involved shootingApexWake CountySouth CarolinaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LATEST: Several units destroyed in Raleigh apartment fire
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Record-setting wind gust recorded at Grandfather Mountain
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Here's how you can send Valentine's Day cards to sick children
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Show More
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
More News