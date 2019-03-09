Man wanted for alleged burglary while widow attended husband's funeral

Wake Forest police are searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a home while a woman was grieving the loss of her husband.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake Forest police are searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a home while a woman was grieving the loss of her husband.

Detectives said Timothy James Crowe burglarized a home on Mountain Hill Drive on Feb. 7. They are asking for the public's help finding Crowe.

The burglary happened while a widow was out of the house attending her husband's funeral.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Wake Forest Police Department Tip Line at 919-435-9610. All calls are confidential.
