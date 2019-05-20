1 Auburn officer killed, 2 injured after being shot by man wearing camouflage body armor and helmet

AUBURN, Alabama -- Authorities in Alabama are searching for a man they say shot Auburn police officers, killing 1 and injuring two others.

Local and state law enforcement are searching for 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes, who they say is armed and wearing camouflage body armor and a helmet.

An Auburn police release says officers responded late Sunday night to a reported domestic disturbance and were shot at by Grady.
One officer was pronounced dead at East Alabama Medical Center, another officer is undergoing surgery and the third officer is being treated at a seperate hospital.

The state Law Enforcement Agency activated a Blue Alert, which is used when officers are killed or critically wounded.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports helicopters are patrolling. A law enforcement command center has been set at up Auburn University, which is warning students to stay away from a mobile home park about five miles from campus.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamaofficer injuredofficer involved shootingu.s. & worldofficer killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Officer shot armed man near Raleigh apartment
Lidl to open stores in Raleigh, Cary by spring 2020
Raleigh man stunned after student loans paid off by graduation speaker
NJ police officer pins teen, punches him in head on video
RDU opens 2 new TSA checkpoints
Children are not eating enough seafood, doctors say
Woman mocks 8-year-old girl with special needs
Show More
Video shows man urinating on boy's memorial
Durham police investigating after deadly shooting
7-year-old honored for calling 911 after mom collapses
Raleigh police charge 79-year-old man in child sex case
Surfers rescue four swimmers from rough waters at Emerald Isle
More TOP STORIES News