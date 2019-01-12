Man wanted for killing his child, the mom and her sister in Harnett Co., police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Harnett County deputies name suspect after triple homicide

By
HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are searching for a man who allegedly killed three people, including a child, Friday night.

Harnett County deputies have charged 24-year-old Kareem Daquan Taylor with three counts of first-degree murder following the incident.

It happened in the 140 block of Forest Manor Drive.

Sheriff Wayne Coats said deputies arrived and found the three bodies but also found one survivor, a child.

Coats said the case is being investigated as a "triple homicide."



Harnett County officials identified the two adult victims as 22-year-old Jocelyn Perkins and 20-year-old Jasmine Perkins.

A spokesperson with the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said that Jocelyn and Jasmine are sisters. Additionally, the infant victim is said to be the child of Jocelyn and the suspect, Kareem Taylor.

Coats said someone entered the house shortly before 6:30 p.m. and found a person dead.

People in the area told ABC11 that they heard gunshots. The sheriff has not confirmed whether the victims were shot.

Chopper 11 HD over the scene of where three people were found dead in Harnett County.



Coats did say that he did not think that area residents were in any immediate danger.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidebody founddeath investigationSanfordHarnett County
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Forecast: Wintry mix, rain more likely than snow in the Triangle
Competing rallies held in Raleigh over abortion rights
Landscaper asks customer to bury dead pet, instead buries 1-year-old daughter
RDU travelers say airport workers affected by shutdown should be paid
Shutdown becomes longest closure in US history
GoFundMe refunding $20M to Trump wall backers
VIDEO: Lions' casual stroll causes major traffic jam
New details emerge from chaotic night when Raleigh police officer was shot
Show More
Reddish hits 3 that lifts Duke past Florida St. 80-78
Woman and baby dead in murder, attempted suicide in Durham
What to know about Julian Castro
New software may put an end to Netflix password sharing
Louisville stuns No. 12 North Carolina 83-62 on the road
More News