Man wanted in fatal shooting of Durham woman

Durham police are trying to locate a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in her home late Saturday night.Around 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue.Upon arrival, they found 23-year-old Naisha McMillian dead in a hallway.Investigators have charged 41-year-old Thomas Keith Moore with murder; he is not in custody.Police said the shooting was not random.Those with information on Moore's whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.