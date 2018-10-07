Man wanted in fatal shooting of Durham woman

Police are trying to locate a man accused of fatally shooting a Durham woman late Saturday night. (Credit: Durham police)

DURHAM, N.C.
Durham police are trying to locate a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in her home late Saturday night.

Around 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found 23-year-old Naisha McMillian dead in a hallway.

Investigators have charged 41-year-old Thomas Keith Moore with murder; he is not in custody.

Police said the shooting was not random.

Those with information on Moore's whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
