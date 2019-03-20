Man wanted in fatal Zebulon crash arrested hours after family's plea to turn himself in

Police are looking for a man who allegedly got out of his SUV and ran from the scene of a crash in Zebulon over the weekend.

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Corey Morgan, the man accused of killing 38-year-old Jose Luis Piedra-Valdez with his car and then fleeing the scene, has been arrested.

Morgan, 39, was arrested on Wednesday, just hours after the victim's family pleaded for him to turn himself in.

"(Corey Morgan) wasn't caught, so he didn't get punished for that. And we're the ones having to pay for what he did," Yulianna Valdez told ABC11.

The crash happened Sunday around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Highway 97 in Zebulon.

According to police, Morgan was in a 2007 GMC Yukon when he tried to pass a Chevrolet.

While attempting to pass, he hit the side of the car and then struck a Honda Civic head-on, driven by Piedra-Valdez.

That's when police said Morgan ran off.

He has been charged with felony hit and run, failure to give information/aid person injured and false report to police.

A family member set up a GoFundMe on the family's behalf.

