Man wanted in Massachusetts shooting arrested in Wilmington, North Carolina

MSP Most Wanted fugitive, sought in #Springfield shooting, captured in North Carolina. @SPD_HQ https://t.co/ECPODs7jBK — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 18, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- A man on the Massachusetts State Police most wanted list in connection with the shooting of a woman during a robbery has been arrested in North Carolina.Authorities say 21-year-old Aleczander Liriano, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was captured Friday afternoon outside a home in Wilmington, North Carolina.Police allege Liriano shot the woman in her torso during a street robbery in Springfield on March 5. The victim was found lying in the street and was brought to a hospital. She survived.Officials say Liriano will be charged with armed robbery, assault and battery and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building when he is brought back to Massachusetts.It's not clear if Liriano has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.