Man wanted in Massachusetts shooting found in Wilmington, North Carolina

(Shutterstock file photo)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- A man on the Massachusetts State Police most wanted list in connection with the shooting of a woman during a robbery has been arrested in North Carolina.

Authorities say 21-year-old Aleczander Liriano, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was captured Friday afternoon outside a home in Wilmington, North Carolina.



Police allege Liriano shot the woman in her torso during a street robbery in Springfield on March 5. The victim was found lying in the street and was brought to a hospital. She survived.

Officials say Liriano will be charged with armed robbery, assault and battery and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building when he is brought back to Massachusetts.

It's not clear if Liriano has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtoncrimemanhuntshooting
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters rally against House Bill 370 in front of Executive Mansion
Artsplosure brings another big crowd to downtown Raleigh
Man convicted of killing NCSU student in 1975 set to go free
Hundreds gather at Atlantic Beach to honor man swept away by rip current
War of Will wins Preakness, holds off riderless horse
Cafeteria worker fired for giving student free lunch won't return
Country singer's tour bus damaged in fatal crash on SC highway
Show More
Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted during event in South Africa
Pet sitter caught on doggie cam naked inside client's home
Uber, Lyft drivers coordinate to manipulate surge pricing: Report
Coach hailed as hero for tackling armed student at Oregon school
Wake County judge presides over convicted killer's hearing seeking new trial
More TOP STORIES News