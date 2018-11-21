Man wanted in Rocky Mount shooting, kidnapping arrested in New York

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) --On Monday, Rocky Mount police, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, made an arrest in a homicide that happened in October.
Police said 29-year-old Dontrell Devon Bryant was arrested in New York and charged with first-degree murder.
On Oct. 14 at 2:10 a.m., Rocky Mount police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Leggett Road.
The victim, Deante Antoine Jefferies, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the suspect was seen taking Shenika Arness Shaw against her will.
Authorities were able to locate Shaw, who was unharmed.
Bryant is being held without bond and is currently awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111, or by texting "RMPOL" and your message to CRIMES (274637). The text will be completed anonymously.