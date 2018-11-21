Man wanted in Rocky Mount shooting, kidnapping arrested in New York

EMBED </>More Videos

Dontrell Devon Bryant

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) --
On Monday, Rocky Mount police, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, made an arrest in a homicide that happened in October.

Police said 29-year-old Dontrell Devon Bryant was arrested in New York and charged with first-degree murder.

On Oct. 14 at 2:10 a.m., Rocky Mount police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Leggett Road.

The victim, Deante Antoine Jefferies, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspect was seen taking Shenika Arness Shaw against her will.

Authorities were able to locate Shaw, who was unharmed.

Bryant is being held without bond and is currently awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111, or by texting "RMPOL" and your message to CRIMES (274637). The text will be completed anonymously.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidearrestdeath investigationcustodyRocky Mount
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'It's relief:' Thanksgiving seen as well-deserved break for Hurricane victims
Police: Student made fake 'active shooter' call from inside school
Wake County educator's tweet on teaching Thanksgiving goes viral
Troopers stationed every 20 miles on I-40 for Thanksgiving week
Raleigh ranked 2nd best city to live in
'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' to air on ABC
Sketch released of man who attacked Raleigh woman on porch
7-year-old becomes police officer after fight with cancer
Show More
'It's never easy:' Wake Co. School Board approves reassignment plan
Jell-O is launching edible slime
Glamour magazine moving away from print and going digital
Mercy Hospital shooter shot himself, but killed by police bullet
Video: Man swings machete during road rage incident
More News