Man who drove into counterprotesters at white nationalist rally in Charlottesville convicted of first-degree murder

EMBED </>More Videos

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. --
A man who drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia has been convicted of first-degree murder.

In delivering its verdict late Friday afternoon, the jury rejected arguments by lawyers for James Alex Fields Jr. that he acted in self-defense.

Prosecutors said Fields drove his car directly into a crowd of counter-protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017, because he was angry after witnessing earlier violent clashes between the two sides. The rally was held to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Triangle man witnesses Charlottesville attack
Hundreds gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Gardens on Monday night for a candlelight vigil that honors those injured and killed during the chaos in Charlottesville, Virginia.


Fields' lawyers told the jury he feared for his life after witnessing the violence.

The 21-year-old Fields of Maumee, Ohio, faces up to life in prison at sentencing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
protestmurderu.s. & worldVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Snow forecast: Timeline of snowfall in North Carolina
Hope Mills soccer coach accused of sending sexually explicit texts to student
Wake County ends cooperation with feds over deportation
Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of winter weather
Granville Co. orphanage employee accused of sex crime against child
I-Team: Man out $500 trying to buy puppy online
J. Cole surprises children at Fayetteville holiday party
Local honey wine producer Starrlight Mead hosts Open House
Show More
Harris breaks silence on 9th District fraud investigation
Historic Allen & Son barbecue restaurant in Chapel Hill closes
How to protect your personal information from data breaches
Man charged after shot fired through child's bedroom in Zebulon
Dog lost by Fayetteville groomer found injured in a ditch
More News