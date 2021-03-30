Man who shot Durham police K-9, sparked manhunt taken into custody, officials say

Perimeter being maintained by @TheDurhamPolice around maple wood cemetery right now. Police all over looking for suspect who were hearing shot at k-9 officer. Road leading into @DukeU also closed at the moment #abc11 pic.twitter.com/QzVswOJvBd — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 30, 2021

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man wanted for shooting a Durham police K-9 and leading officers on a manhunt has been taken into custody, officials said Tuesday.Around 5:15 p.m., Durham officers said the person was taken into custody.Officials said a K-9 was shot in Maplewood Cemetery before 3 p.m.Police told ABC11 the suspect was wanted in connection with multiple larcenies and officers tried to stop him on foot in the downtown area but the man ran away after police determined he had a handgun and sought to take it from him.Chopper 11 saw a heavy police presence in the area, which is near Duke's Wallace Wade Stadium as police search for the suspect, who went into hiding in a nearby wooded area.Some homes along Morehead Avenue near the cemetery were evacuated, police said. Residents were asked to avoid Morehead from Anderson Street to Kent Street."We know that this is a highly congested retail and residential area, and we are continuing to attempt to resolve this situation in a peaceful manner," Durhan Police Capt. Brian Reitz said Tuesday afternoon.The suspect's name and description have not been released.The K-9 was taken to an emergency veterinarian's office and is undergoing surgery, Reitz said.The Durham County Sheriff's Office, EMS and firefighters are assisting at the scene.