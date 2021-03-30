shooting

Man who shot Durham police K-9, sparked manhunt taken into custody, officials say

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man wanted for shooting a Durham police K-9 and leading officers on a manhunt has been taken into custody, officials said Tuesday.

Around 5:15 p.m., Durham officers said the person was taken into custody.


Officials said a K-9 was shot in Maplewood Cemetery before 3 p.m.
Police told ABC11 the suspect was wanted in connection with multiple larcenies and officers tried to stop him on foot in the downtown area but the man ran away after police determined he had a handgun and sought to take it from him.



Chopper 11 saw a heavy police presence in the area, which is near Duke's Wallace Wade Stadium as police search for the suspect, who went into hiding in a nearby wooded area.

EMBED More News Videos

A manhunt is underway near Duke University for a person who shot a K-9 in a Durham cemetery Tuesday afternoon.



Some homes along Morehead Avenue near the cemetery were evacuated, police said. Residents were asked to avoid Morehead from Anderson Street to Kent Street.

WATCH: Durham police give update after K-9 shot
EMBED More News Videos

RAW: Durham police give update after K-9 shot by man, sparking manhunt



"We know that this is a highly congested retail and residential area, and we are continuing to attempt to resolve this situation in a peaceful manner," Durhan Police Capt. Brian Reitz said Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect's name and description have not been released.


See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

The K-9 was taken to an emergency veterinarian's office and is undergoing surgery, Reitz said.



The Durham County Sheriff's Office, EMS and firefighters are assisting at the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdogsk 9shootingdurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Husband of road rage shooting victim: My 'world turned upside down'
Pharrell speaks out after cousin killed in shooting at Virginia Beach oceanfront
Search underway for man who ran from Orange County crash, chase
2 hurt in Dunn drive-by shooting, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband of road rage shooting victim: My 'world turned upside down'
Stimulus check: Where's your money?
Some bars, restaurants experiencing 'devastating' labor shortages
NC lawmakers consider repeal of Jim Crow-era voter-literacy test
Teen who shot Floyd video says he was 'begging for his life' | LIVE
Health officials cautious about Easter weekend as COVID-19 cases rise
What if you only get 1 dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
Show More
Vaccine eligibility is expanding; next goal: herd immunity
IRS sending payment to people who don't normally file tax return
NFL owners OK expanding regular season from 16 to 17 games
Couple with limited time weds in Duke University Hospital
LATEST: Cooper signs 3 executive orders aimed at COVID-19 relief
More TOP STORIES News