Man who shot, killed pregnant woman now charged with killing unborn child

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --A Cumberland County man who was charged in the shooting death of a pregnant woman has now also been charged with the death of the woman's unborn child.
Markez Jaquan Mcgriff was arrested on Dec. 9 by Fayetteville police officers during a traffic stop.
He was charged in the murder of 26-year-old Thailia Christina Thomas.
Authorities also said that after shooting Thomas, Mcgriff shot another woman.
Mcgriff was booked in the Cumberland County Detention Center and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.