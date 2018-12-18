Man who shot, killed pregnant woman now charged with killing unborn child

EMBED </>More Videos

Fayetteville police have arrested and charged a man in connection to the shooting death of a pregnant woman.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Cumberland County man who was charged in the shooting death of a pregnant woman has now also been charged with the death of the woman's unborn child.

Markez Jaquan Mcgriff was arrested on Dec. 9 by Fayetteville police officers during a traffic stop.

He was charged in the murder of 26-year-old Thailia Christina Thomas.

Authorities also said that after shooting Thomas, Mcgriff shot another woman.

Mcgriff was booked in the Cumberland County Detention Center and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingdeath investigationCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Raleigh man hired as 'private investigator' in murder-for-hire plot arrested
Chase bank branches could be coming to Raleigh, Chapel Hill
Morgan Street Food Hall among contenders for best new food hall in the nation
Don't let your belongings get lost in the holiday rush
Hidden History of North Carolina's own Christmas Town
Clayton man charged in attack that left Smithfield man dead
Fayetteville family becomes homeless after house fire
Fort Bragg sergeant accused of raping young girl
Show More
Johnston County couple charged with stealing deputy's patrol car
State Senate overrides Cooper's veto of Voter ID bill
Plastic bags, styrofoam and other items you shouldn't recycle this Christmas
Girl's inoperable brain tumor disappears, baffling doctors
Wake Tech names Scott Ralls next school president
More News