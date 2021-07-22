Health & Fitness

COVID-positive man disguises as wife on Indonesian flight

By Randi Basri, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Delta variant rips across the US

TERNATE, Indonesia -- An Indonesian man with the coronavirus has boarded a domestic flight disguised as his wife, wearing a niqab covering his face and carrying fake IDs and a negative PCR test result.

But the cover didn't last long.

Police say a flight attendant aboard a Citilink plane traveling from Jakarta to Ternate in North Maluku province on Sunday noticed the man change the clothes in the lavatory.

"He bought the plane ticket with his wife's name and brought the identity card, the PCR test result and the vaccination card with his wife's name. All documents are under his wife's name," Ternate police chief Aditya Laksimada said after arresting the man upon landing. He was only identified by his initials.

In this July 18, 2021, photo, a man who used a fake identity arrives at the Sultan Babullah airport in Ternate, Indonesia.

AP Photo/Harmoko



Police took him for a COVID-19 test, which came back positive.

The man is currently self-isolating at home and police said the investigation will continue.

Indonesia is in the grip of the worse coronavirus surge in Asia with 33,772 new confirmed cases and 1,383 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of reported cases is 2.9 million with 77,583 fatalities.

Restrictions on nonessential travel, including a mandatory negative coronavirus test, and public gatherings have been toughened over the Eid al-Adha holiday this week.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessarrestair travelcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Smoke from raging wildfires causes NC Code Orange alert
Gov. Cooper announces new guidance on masks in schools
'It's too late': Doctor says dying COVID patients beg for vaccine
North Carolina medical marijuana bill approved by another Senate panel
Breakthrough cases: How many vaccinated people are getting COVID?
Indictment: Man who hates women planned shooting at sorority
Show More
LATEST: Shaw to require students to be vaccinated before enrolling
Lawmakers look to strengthen exotic pet regulations
Jan. 6 commission collapses after Pelosi vetoes GOP selections
14-year-old girl drowns at Ohio water park
Carolina at a Crossroads: The path to racial progress at UNC-CH
More TOP STORIES News