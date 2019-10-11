66-year-old man with dementia missing after N.C. State-Syracuse football game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are searching for a man who went missing after Thursday night's N.C. State-Syracuse football game at Carter-Finley Stadium.NC State Police said 66-year-old Robert Duke Miles Jr. stands 5-foot 9-inches and weighs 185 pounds. He is balding with grey hair and blue eyes. Miles was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, glasses, gray pullover, and tan pants.According to police, Miles is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He lives in an assisted-living facility in Durham.Miles was last seen going west, toward the Fairgrounds.NC State University Police said authorities are following leads and conducting a systematic search of the area around the Stadium, including the use of drones.Anyone with information on Miles' whereabouts is asked to call the NC State University Police at (919) 515-3000.