66-year-old man with dementia missing after State-Syracuse football game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are searching for a man who went missing after Thursday night's State-Syracuse football game at the Carter-Finley Stadium.NC State Police said 66-year-old Robert Duke Miles Jr. stands 5-foot 9-inches and weighs 185 pounds. He is balding with grey hair and blue eyes. Miles was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, glasses, gray pullover and tan pants.According to police, Miles is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.Anyone with information on Miles' whereabouts is asked to call the NC State University Police at (919) 515-3000.