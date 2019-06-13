Man with purple latex gloves blamed for 3 Cary Stop and Go robberies

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man wearing purple latex gloves and black Adidas sneakers has robbed multiple Cary convenience stores, according to Cary Police Department.

Investigators believe the same man is responsible for robbing two different Stop and Go stores on April 6, May 8 and June 12. April and May's robberies happened at the Stop and Go on Old Apex Road; June's robbery happened at the Stop and Go on North Harrison Avenue.

"This is the third time this suspect has successfully robbed a convenience store, and each time he gets a little bolder with his actions.," Captain John Szymeczek said. "Today there were customers in the store during the incident. We're hoping the public will be able to identify or provide information that aids in his arrest before someone gets hurt."

When arrested, the suspect will be charged with armed robbery and could spend up to 204 months in prison.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.
